Live blog: Capitals take on Blue Jackets in back end of back-to-back

The Washington Capitals, who are very good in back-to-backs this season, will look to sweep another one as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio tonight.

The Capitals will have to do so though without Connor McMichael who is still ailing form the flu. Charlie Lindgren will get the start.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. Puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm.

Lines

Alex Alexeyev and Mike Sgarbossa are the Capitals scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Charlie Lindgren will oppose Elvis Merlikins in net. Ovechkin-Strome-Wilson and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

Tom Wilson denied on a breakaway around the 16:30 mark.

Beck Malenstyn takes a delay of game penalty for knocking the puck off the ice in the defensive zone.

