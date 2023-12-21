Connor McMichael to miss second-straight game due to illness

The Washington Capitals will be without forward Connor McMichael for the second-straight game on Thursday night when the Caps square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. McMichael was a late scratch on Wednesday before the team’s game against the New York Islanders after coming down with an illness.

Head coach Spencer Carbery revealed the news during his pregame media availability. The rest of the team’s lineup will be the exact same from the win over the Isles other than Charlie Lindgren getting the nod in net over Darcy Kuemper.

The Capitals also recalled veteran forward Mike Sgarbossa from the Hershey Bears early on Thursday. Sgarbossa appears to be with the team as just a precautionary measure while they’re on the road in Columbus.

“Same lineup, different goalie,” Carbery said. “Just made a recall based on a little sickness going around so just being on the road making sure we got bodies here just in case.”

Carbery was asked to provide an update on McMichael’s status and threw some doubt about the young forward’s availability for Saturday’s game at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Haven’t heard today but last night was not good so we knew he wasn’t an option today to travel with us,” Carbery said. “We’ll assess sorta and I’ll get a report on today and see if he’s available or a possibility for Saturday.”

Hendrix Lapierre filled in for McMichael on the Capitals’ most effective forward line in recent weeks that also features Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Mantha on the wings. Lapierre provided an instant spark, scoring a goal and adding an assist.

That line overall was great again at five-on-five. With Mantha on the ice at five-on-five, the Capitals saw positive differentials in shot attempts (+5), scoring chances (+3), and high-danger chances (+2).

In net, Lindgren will get his first start since taking the loss on the road to the Nashville Predators last week. Lindgren has lost four of his five December starts but has still maintained decent numbers, posting a 2.66 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and one shutout.

The Blue Jackets come into Thursday night’s festivities dead last in the Metropolitan Division with 27 standings points. However, they did absolutely smash the Buffalo Sabres 9-4 in their last matchup on Tuesday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB