Back in the win column after well-paced road effort: numbers for the morning after

The Capitals squared off with a rested Carolina Hurricanes in the back half of a back-to-back on Sunday night. Normally, that would be a giant cause for concern due to how Carolina likes to play but the Capitals found a way to squeeze out a 2-1 shootout win.
Really great, gutsy effort.
The Capitals have a record of 20-7-3 (.717 P%) in their last 30 road games against Carolina dating back to the 2009-10 season. Washington's 20 road wins versus the Hurricanes are the most in the NHL over that span.
