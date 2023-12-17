Hunter Shepard gets first shutout of the season in 1-0 victory over Springfield

The Hershey Bears defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 1-0 at home Sunday afternoon in the first matchup between the teams this season. The two will face off again in five days in Springfield. The Bears are now 22-6-0 this season and remain first in the league.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard pitched his first shutout of the campaign against the Thunderbirds, stopping all 18 shots to earn First Star of the Game.

Springfield’s roster featured two familiar faces for Bears fans, with former Capitals Jakub Vrana and Nathan Walker both returning to Giant Center. Vrana was playing in just his second game with Springfield since clearing waivers on December 13. He had two shots on the night.

Tensions began to flare up early in the first period. A tough hit on Matt Strome less than four minutes into the game by Thunderbirds forward Sam Bitten led to a fight between Dylan McIlrath and Bitten. McIlrath laid a relay of right hooks to the face of Bitten, knocking him to the ground after a 33-second bout.

The rest of the first period featured back-and-forth play between the teams with both goaltenders making great stops, including one that saw Shepard make a save before batting the puck out of the air with his stick.

We'll take @shepdadyy on our table tennis team any day of the week🏓 pic.twitter.com/Y7hBVmYvVh — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

The second period was another brick-wall showing, with Shepard and Malcolm Subban continuing to make save after save for their respective teams. Shepard’s strong performance continued into the third, where he stopped a relay of Thunderbirds shots early in the period.

Shep getting tested early in the third, but he stands tall! pic.twitter.com/L0nUDkPMAu — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

Pierrick Dube finally broke through to the net for the Bears 5:31 into the third period, firing a rocket at Subban from the right circle. The puck got caught in Subban’s jersey and fell, trickling back into the net.

That puck had a MOTOR behind it, and Dubes collects his 14th of the season! 🍎Ness

🍏Iorio https://t.co/2AFmBELEXb pic.twitter.com/1WW68yQwhZ — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 17, 2023

The Thunderbirds drew a power play chance during the third but could not get the puck past Shepard and the Bears’ defense. Shepard held steady for the rest of the game, sending the Thunderbords home with a 1-0 loss.

Here are the highlights:

Here is the game recap from the Bears via press release:

Headline Photo: Hershey Bears / Tori Hartman