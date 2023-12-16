Evgeny Kuznetsov to return to Capitals’ lineup against Predators

The Washington Capitals will continue their four-game road trip with a visit to Music City on Saturday night. The Nashville Predators will play host and see Evgeny Kuznetov back in the Capitals’ lineup after he missed Thursday’s shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers due to illness.

During his post morning skate media availability, Carbery revealed that the Russian pivot would draw back in. Rookie forward Matthew Phillips replaced Kuznetsov at center against the Flyers but received only 2:43 of total ice time in the game.

“[Kuznetsov] is feeling a lot better,” Carbery said. “Skated yesterday so he’ll go into the lineup tonight.”

Kuznetsov was a participant in the team’s optional practice on Friday, lacing his skates up after his third separate stint this season out with an illness. The 31 year old is tied for seventh on the team in scoring with 11 points (5g, 6a) in 22 games.

When Kuznetsov jumps back into action on Saturday night, he’ll likely do so between recent recall Joe Snively and longtime teammate TJ Oshie. Kuznetsov and Oshie have paired up extremely well for the Capitals this season at five-on-five. The team is seeing 54.2 percent of the expected goals, 51.5 percent of the scoring chances, and 52.4 percent of the high-danger chances with them on the ice.

Snively was recalled on Thursday after Sonny Milano was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The Herndon, Virginia native didn’t get much of a chance against the Flyers as he only saw 6:31 of ice time.

Carbery also announced that Charlie Lindgren will be back in net despite taking the loss in Philadelphia. Darcy Kuemper will be in net for the team’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

“We just feel like Charlie has been on a real good run and has earned the opportunity to start a little bit more,” Carbery said. “I know that comes at [Darcy Kuemper’s] expense and we know what [he’s] capable of doing and he’ll get back in the net tomorrow but Chuckie has just been on a real good run. I feel like it’s more of a reflection and rewarding Charlie for how well he’s played early in the year.”

Lindgren is 6-2-2 this season with a sparkling 2.39 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage, and two shutouts. According to MoneyPuck, the 29-year-old backstop is also one of just six netminders in the league to have stopped more than 11 goals than expected.

