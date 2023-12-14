Live blog: Capitals travel up I-95 for some brotherly love in Philly

After another insanely long three-day break, the Washington Capitals are back to take on their longtime rival, the Philadelphia Flyers.
Nothing big happened during that down time. Nothing significant at all.
Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano will be surprise scratches due to mysterious injuries and ailments. Charlie Lindgren will get the start.
Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.
Lines
Alex Alexeyev and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.
Lineys!#CapsFlyers | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/ENUIGy094n
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2023
Tunnel weirdness
Much noise#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/skZn2BtN7x
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 14, 2023
1st Period
Charlie Lindgren, who has not turned into a pumpkin yet, will oppose Samuel Ersson in net. Malenstyn-Dowd-Aube-Kubel and Edmundson-Jensen get the start.
Joel Edmundson lands a huge hit on Garnet Hathaway in the Capitals offensive zone early in the game’s first shift. Edmundson appeared to look woozy afterward.
Martin Fehervary takes the game’s first penalty 1:07 in for holding.
Comment on the game below along with us!
