Flyers beat Caps 4-3 in disappointing shootout loss

The Washington Capitals finally met their division rival Philadelphia Flyers for a road game on Thursday night. In a game with big standings implications, the Capitals looked composed all the way up until they didn’t.

Bobby Brink, great name, opened up scoring for Philly, capping off a heavy shift for the Flyers. Less than a minute later, Connor McMichael showed some serious skills in front of Philly’s net to tie it up. Tom Wilson’s power-play goal (yes, those exist) gave Washington a 2-1 lead after two periods.

Joel Farabee tied it up in the third with a mutant sort of wraparound from below the goal line. Dylan Strome restored the lead with a quick tip-in from Aliaksei Protas. Owen Tippett benefited from a screen to again tie the game with three minutes left.

In overtime, the Capitals had a lot of puck possession but no finish.

Shootout bullets!

Couturier put the biscuit in the basket

Oshie put the biscuit in the basket

Foerster did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Strome did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Brink put the biscuit in the basket

Mantha did NOT put the biscuit in the basket

Caps lose.

Evgeny Kuznetsov did not play due to illness. It’s going around, I suppose.

did not play due to illness. It’s going around, I suppose. Matthew Phillips suited up in his stead, but he didn’t really play. He didn’t even get a shift in the second and third periods. So the Caps were effectively playing with eleven forwards. (Why not try seven defenders then?)

suited up in his stead, but he didn’t really play. He didn’t even get a shift in the second and third periods. So the Caps were effectively playing with eleven forwards. (Why not try seven defenders then?) There were a lot of scouts in attendance as the trade market heats up. Also, Ethan Bear signing when?

Connor Michael‘s line remains white-hot, with the man himself scoring a really impressive goal after a good centering pass from Protas. Just check out the moves:

LET THIS LINE COOK pic.twitter.com/XEaN5u3WuA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 15, 2023

The Capitals say McMichael’s line has now scored seven five-on-five goals over Washington’s last eight games.

Last bullet on McMike, I promise: he got busted for a phantom hook at the end of the second period. That was a very bad call, and you know I try to stay mellow on ref-blaming in the recaps.

I wrote about ex-Caps goalies earlier today, and hoo boy it was a woof of a night for poor Ilya Samsonov against Columbus. Consulting the General Dynamics out-of-town scoreboard, Sammy gave up five goals at last check – and they kept him in the game. Sick and twised. (The Leafs came back, so there’s goal support for you.)

The Capitals scored on the power play, but it wasn’t from Alex Ovechkin , who had a great scoring chance moments before Tom Wilson scored from danger-close. Tom Wilson is now at 10 goals – or a 30-goal pace – so it looks like I was way under in my predictions for him.

, who had a great scoring chance moments before scored from danger-close. Tom Wilson is now at 10 goals – or a 30-goal pace – so it looks like I was way under in my predictions for him. Meanwhile, Ovechkin continued to get zone time and looks, but he’s still just ‘til Birnam forest come to Dunsinane-level cursed.

Martin Fehervary didn’t have a great night, failing to clear the crease on the Brink goal and getting outworked below the goal line on the Farabee goal. I’ve been whining about Washington’s trouble in high-danger areas all season, but I didn’t really think of Fehervary as one of the team’s worst offenders at it. Well, tonight he was.

(Hey, do me a favor: don’t light up the poor social-media people working for the Caps and Monumental. They’re getting soooo much abuse for decisions made by much more powerful people. Thanks.)

It would have been a much better night if this was a four-point swing, with the Flyers losing two and the Caps gaining two from a regulation win. Instead, the Caps’ timid prevent defense finally burned them. That’s a bummer. They now have a day off before playing in Nashville on Saturday night. It’ll be a busy weekend with that and then a no-rest game in Carolina. Strap in.

