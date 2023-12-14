Flyers beat Caps 4-3 in disappointing shootout loss

The Washington Capitals finally met their division rival Philadelphia Flyers for a road game on Thursday night. In a game with big standings implications, the Capitals looked composed all the way up until they didn’t.
Bobby Brink, great name, opened up scoring for Philly, capping off a heavy shift for the Flyers. Less than a minute later, Connor McMichael showed some serious skills in front of Philly’s net to tie it up. Tom Wilson’s power-play goal (yes, those exist) gave Washington a 2-1 lead after two periods.
Joel Farabee tied it up in the third with a mutant sort of wraparound from below the goal line. Dylan Strome restored the lead with a quick tip-in from Aliaksei Protas. Owen Tippett benefited from a screen to again tie the game with three minutes left.
In overtime, the Capitals had a lot of puck possession but no finish.
Shootout bullets!
Caps lose.
(Hey, do me a favor: don’t light up the poor social-media people working for the Caps and Monumental. They’re getting soooo much abuse for decisions made by much more powerful people. Thanks.)
It would have been a much better night if this was a four-point swing, with the Flyers losing two and the Caps gaining two from a regulation win. Instead, the Caps’ timid prevent defense finally burned them. That’s a bummer. They now have a day off before playing in Nashville on Saturday night. It’ll be a busy weekend with that and then a no-rest game in Carolina. Strap in.
Headline photo: Guy9988 from Crashers
