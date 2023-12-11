More back-to-back success: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals made their first visit to Connor Bedard’s new digs on Sunday night and while Bedard showed off why there is so much hype around him, it wasn’t enough to stymie the Caps. The good guys came out of Chicago with a 4-2 win and will now have three days off.
Really great response to how depressingly the long road trip ended last week and no undefeated in the second half of back-to-backs this season.
Connor McMichael skated in his 100th career NHL game tonight vs. Chicago. In 25 games this season, McMichael has registered 12 points (5g, 7a) and ranks fourth on the team in assists and fifth in points.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
