Nicolas Aube-Kubel turned down a fight with Jacob Trouba: ‘Vesey is more my size’

Nicolas Aube-Kubel finished an assist short of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick in the Washington Capitals’ 4-0 win over the New York Rangers, Saturday.

The goal marked NAK’s second of the season, but it was his fight with Jimmy Vesey that sparked attention postgame.

The two engaged in fisticuffs after Aube-Kubel nailed Vesey with a big hit in the defensive zone.

“I think I hit him close to the bench and maybe he turned and hit his face in the boards,” Aube-Kubel said. “I wasn’t sure. I just knew I finished a check and it was hard.”

But according to NAK, Vesey wasn’t the first guy who asked to dance.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel is apparently a big believer in the mantra, “Pick on someone your own size.” He was NOT about to fight Jacob Trouba tonight😂 pic.twitter.com/sL3d0SmiJU — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) December 10, 2023

“Coming down my end, Trouba asked me to fight and I was like ‘uhhhh,’” Aube-Kubel said garnering laughter from the media. “Vesey is more my size so gotta accept that challenge.”

Trouba is indeed a lorge boi, listed on NHL.com as six-foot-three, while Vesey is an inch smaller at six-foot-two.

The six-foot Aube-Kubel swung several times at Vesey before wrestling him down to the ice. The bout marked NAK’s 18th career fight across all leagues. In the penalty box, the Capitals forward iced his left knuckles while Vesey went to the locker room for repairs.

With Trouba’s desire for violence unquenched, the Rangers defenseman loaded up in the defensive zone trying to destroy Sonny Milano with a big hit on his very next shift.

#ALLCAPS Milano takes a big hit from a rangers defenseman pic.twitter.com/pHDQV28Did — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 10, 2023

Aube-Kubel scored his second goal and fifth point of the season after getting a fortuitous bounce in the high slot.

The NAK Attack strikes pic.twitter.com/ddmn2RHk1f — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 10, 2023

“We have been talking a few games the F3 should not try to get to close to the two forecheck guys,” Aube-Kubel said. “Get more in that slot option. I don’t know if it was a pass or a puck rebound, I don’t know. I was just in a good place at a good time.”

As for the Capitals trying to get the 2022 Stanley Cup champion a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, Tom Wilson was not so sure.

“Yeah, I guess?” Wilson said laughing. “Yeah, those are always fun to see, for sure. Yeah that’s a good balanced game. He had a great game.”

Aube-Kubel did not make the Capitals out of Training Camp, but has played in 12 games since being called up on November 10 due to Anthony Mantha ailing from injury.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB