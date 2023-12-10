Ethen Frank registers third career four-point night as Bears maul Monsters 6-0

Washington Capitals prospect Ethen Frank continued his scintillating play of late in the Hershey Bears’ 6-0 win over the Cleveland Monsters, Saturday.

Frank had a goal and three assists, earning First Star of the Night honors. It marked his third career four-point night and his first of the 2023-24 season.

He collected points on the Bears’ first four goals of the evening — three of which came on the power play.

Frank’s first point came on the Bears’ first goal scored by Alex Limgoes 5:39 into the first period. While on a power play, Frank fired a one-timer from the left circle that Limoges tipped home past Monsters goaltender Pavel Cajan.

Frank scored his 12th goal of the season 4:19 later – the team’s second power-play goal of the night. Joe Snively sprung Frank, who used his speed to blow by two Monster defensemen and break in alone on Cajan. Frank deked to his backhand before going back to his forehand and scoring.

A pair of penalties by the Monsters at the beginning of the second period gave the Bears a long 5-on-3 power play. Pierrick Dube scored his 11th goal of the season after deflecting a Mike Sgarbossa shot past Pavel Cajan. Frank tallied the secondary assist — his third point of hte night.

On Frank’s fourth point, he registered another primary assist. After collecting an unlucky bounce in the defensive zone, Frank passed it up to Sgarbossa who scored on a breakaway.

Frank now has seven points in his last three games after registering his second career hat trick on December 2 against the Charlotte Checkers. Frank is tied with Pierrick Dube for the team-lead in goals with 12 and is second on the team in points with 22, trailing Mike Sgarbossa by 2.

Frank’s seven power-play goals is tied for the most in the AHL.

Here are the full video highlights from the Bears’ 6-0 win.

Below is the full game press release from the Bears:

