Best performance of the season: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals hosted Metropolitan Division rivals in the New York Rangers on Saturday night and promptly stomped them out. From the first minute of the game, the Capitals came to play and did not look back from there.
That was the best they’ve shown this season. Let’s hope it’s a sign of things to come and not just a one-off.
Per @PR_NHL, Charlie Lindgren became the fourth goaltender in NHL history to record a shutout while his brother appeared for the opposing team. The others: Tiny Thompson (12x vs. Paul Thompson; last: Jan. 7, 1937), Tony Esposito (4x vs. Phil Esposito; last: Oct. 16, 1974) and…
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 10, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
