Very limited bobbleheads celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s 1500 points milestone and Tom Wilson’s first hat trick now available

Alex Ovechkin became the 16th player in NHL history to hit the 1,500-point plateau on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tom Wilson recently scored his first career hat trick in his 700th career game.

Both Capitals players’ accomplishments are now being honored in limited edition bobbleheads produced by FOCO that first dropped at 2 pm today.

The bobblehead is being promoted with “blackout” graphics where FOCO just shows the silhouettee, but the merch-makers were willing to give RMNB readers a first-look at the artwork of the bobbleheads. Please note: Ovechkin’s bobblehead will feature the Capitals’ captain in red because he achieved the milestone on home ice.

Here’s a few more details of the base on the Wilson design.

The Ovechkin bobbleheads are a limited edition of 150 while the Wilson bobbles are even more rare: an edition of 96. So grab one quick before they sell out.

