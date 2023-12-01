Tom Wilson scores first career hat trick in 700th career game

Tom Wilson just notched a huge career milestone on the same night of his 700th career game.

Wilson scored his first career hat trick, beating Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson three different times. Two of Wilson’s goals came on the power-play while he also notched a tally at even strength.

Per Monumental Sports Network’s Al Koken, he’s the second ever NHL player to have a hat trick in his 700th career game.

Wilson’s hat trick

Goal 1

Wilson scored twice during a first period that saw the Capitals and Ducks combine for six goals. Wilson’s first goal came when he forced a turnover in the defensive zone and then raced in all alone on a breakaway. The right-wing deked to his backhand and deposited the puck through Gibson’s five hole. The goal came at the 15:54 mark of the first period and tied the game 2-2.

Goal 2

Wilson followed that up 2:45 later with a power-play goal, breaking the Caps’ seemingly never-ending goalless streak on the man advantage. After an Alex Ovechkin shot from the Ovi Spot was muffled by a Ducks defender, the puck went directly to Wilson just outside the crease who redirected the biscuit into the net.

The goal marked the Capitals’ first power-play goal since October 27, ending a one hour, seven minutes, and 25 second power-play drought.

Hat trick goal

Wilson’s hatty came again on the power play where Ovechkin sent a slap pass to Wilson crease-side. Wilson’s redirect was stopped, but after four different whacks at the loose puck, the biscuit finally trickled past Gibson.

Capitals fans in attendance at Honda Center through hats on the ice.

Tom Wilson hat trick in his 700th career game! pic.twitter.com/H8OT33iAVM — Mahesh P (@UnleashTheHeshy) December 1, 2023

“When O’s got the puck over there, you just try to get to the net and get open,” Wilson said of his hat-trick goal to Monumental Sports Network’s Al Koken. “He did a great job of finding me there.”

The hat trick gave Wilson 10 goals in 11 career games against Gibson.

Wilson’s big night gives him seven on the year, pushing him to second on the Capitals in goals. Wilson now trails only Dylan Strome who has eight. The Capitals held on to win the game 5-4.

“It wasn’t pretty at times – the game – but we found a way to get it done on the road,” Wilson said. “It’s been a good start to the trip.”

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network