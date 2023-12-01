Caps beat Ducks 5-4 thanks to Tom Wilson’s hat trick

The Capitals celebrated Happy Honda Days at the Honda Center with a late night-game hosted by the Anaheim Ducks. It was a veritable Toyotathon of goals in the first period, and then the Caps got meek for some reason, but Tom Wilson toughed it out.
It was an eventful first period. Anthony Mantha, white hot, scored again on an unassisted hero play. Scant seconds later, Tristan Luneau scored his first NHL goal, for which he should thank some weak Caps defense in the low slot. Ex-Cap Brett Leason caught a rebound after Leo Carlsson’s brilliant drive to give the Ducks the lead, but the Caps responded thrice: Wilson once on a breakaway, Wilson again on a power-play rebound, and lastly Dowd deflecting Sandin’s point shot.
After a scoreless second period, the Ducks drew within one goal on Brock McGinn’s tricky shot. And then Tom Wilson completed his first career hat trick to secure the win. A last-minute net-crash by Frank Vatrano made it tight late, but the Caps held on.
Caps win!
#ALLCAPS 3-2. WILSON GETS US THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/JDJeXFGGaa
— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 1, 2023
Another late night. Let's party #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/8zhWtDEf1i
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 1, 2023
An important man passed away yesterday, and it seems wrong for me not to discuss it here. I speak, as you all guessed, about The Pogue’s Shane MacGowan. He was a beautiful man who believed hard and lived hard and sang hard. He was a wonderful writer; here’s a sweet bit from “Lullaby of London“:
May the ghosts that howled
Round the house at night
Never keep you from your sleep
May they all sleep tight
Down in hell tonight
Or where ever they may be
Ah.
Our Washington Capitals still have two more games on this west coast road trip – Vegas (yikes) and Arizona (oh okay, winnable) before they return home to the frigid east for some Mercedes Winter Events on home ice. Let’s hope the Caps can make it a December to Remember.
p.s. if you’re reading this and you decide what the Caps lines are, please split up Ovi and Kuzy, thanks bb
Headline photo: @UnleashTheHeshy
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On