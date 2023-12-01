Caps beat Ducks 5-4 thanks to Tom Wilson’s hat trick

The Capitals celebrated Happy Honda Days at the Honda Center with a late night-game hosted by the Anaheim Ducks. It was a veritable Toyotathon of goals in the first period, and then the Caps got meek for some reason, but Tom Wilson toughed it out.

It was an eventful first period. Anthony Mantha, white hot, scored again on an unassisted hero play. Scant seconds later, Tristan Luneau scored his first NHL goal, for which he should thank some weak Caps defense in the low slot. Ex-Cap Brett Leason caught a rebound after Leo Carlsson’s brilliant drive to give the Ducks the lead, but the Caps responded thrice: Wilson once on a breakaway, Wilson again on a power-play rebound, and lastly Dowd deflecting Sandin’s point shot.

After a scoreless second period, the Ducks drew within one goal on Brock McGinn’s tricky shot. And then Tom Wilson completed his first career hat trick to secure the win. A last-minute net-crash by Frank Vatrano made it tight late, but the Caps held on.

Caps win!

One full Ford Truck Month, 12 games, 60 minutes of ice time later, the Washington Capitals scored a power-play goal. It was an Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot, stopped by Gibson, then cleaned up by Wilson in the right position. That’s the ideal way for the power-play to be working, so I want to pretend like every problem has been solved and it’s all cruise control from here on out.

The extended power play in the third, containing two minutes of five-on-three play, did not seem to align with my pretense, but Wilson’s second PPG was a gritty sequel to his first.

Tom Wilson played in his 700th game, and boy did he. Two minor penalties in the first period alone, bringing him to 14 – one behind the league leader, Colorado’s Bowen Byram. Were I coach, I’d have benched him, which would have been foolish as he scored two goals later that same period – a finesse-y one-on-one and a hard-earned rebound from the paint. His goal in the third period – another scramble in the power-play paint – earned him the first hat trick of his NHL career.

And yet, the next best player on the ice, once again: Connor McMichael

His linemate, Anthony Mantha

Were I coach, I'd have split Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin

Sonny Milano

Really feels like the Caps took their foot off the gas after nabbing that two-goal lead in the first period. You don't like to see that.

An important man passed away yesterday, and it seems wrong for me not to discuss it here. I speak, as you all guessed, about The Pogue’s Shane MacGowan. He was a beautiful man who believed hard and lived hard and sang hard. He was a wonderful writer; here’s a sweet bit from “Lullaby of London“:

May the ghosts that howled

Round the house at night

Never keep you from your sleep

May they all sleep tight

Down in hell tonight

Or where ever they may be

Ah.

Our Washington Capitals still have two more games on this west coast road trip – Vegas (yikes) and Arizona (oh okay, winnable) before they return home to the frigid east for some Mercedes Winter Events on home ice. Let’s hope the Caps can make it a December to Remember.

p.s. if you’re reading this and you decide what the Caps lines are, please split up Ovi and Kuzy, thanks bb

