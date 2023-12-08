Capitals not able to hold multi-goal lead in shootout loss: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals were back on home ice on Thursday night as they hosted the Dallas Stars after a five-game road trip out west. The homecoming was looking good halfway through regulation but the Capitals could not hold a two-goal lead and ultimately fell in a shootout.
While they didn’t exactly play very well again, that felt like thrown away points.
Aliaksei Protas recorded the secondary assist on Kuznetsov's goal, his second point of the game (1g, 1a). It marks Protas' fourth multi-point game of the season, which is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the most on the team.
