Charlie Lindgren back on the ice for Capitals practice after missing game due to illness

The Washington Capitals got some good news at practice in Arizona on Sunday. A day removed from a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Charlie Lindgren was back on the ice before the team’s game with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Lindgren was seemingly a late scratch against the Golden Knights as third goaltender Hunter Shepard was recalled from the AHL and had to fly cross country to dress as Darcy Kuemper’s backup. Shepard arrived just minutes before puck drop and got onto the bench well into the first period.

Lindgren missed the Capitals’ morning skate in Vegas for what head coach Spencer Carbery called “body maintenance.” Later in the night, he was said to be absent due to an illness. Kuemper got the start against the Golden Knights and stopped 32 shots in the loss.

The 29-year-old Lindgren has been far and away the Capitals’ early season MVP, amassing a 5-2 record, 2.30 goals-against average, .934 save percentage, and one shutout. His 10.9 goals saved above expected put him in the top three in the entire NHL.

Lindgren being back means Shepard may be heading for another cross-country flight soon. The Hershey Bears returned goaltender Mitch Gibson to the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday, opening back up a spot within their goaltending battery. Clay Stevenson started both games for the Bears on back-to-back days against the Charlotte Checkers.

Goaltender Mitch Gibson has been re-assigned to the @SCStingrays by the @Capitals. rabbittransit | Roster Moves — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 3, 2023

The Bears do not play again until December 8 so Shepard could theoretically stick with the Capitals through the end of their road trip if deemed necessary. He is in the NHL on an emergency recall basis though and per the CBA, once the “emergency situation” has ended, the recalled player must be returned to the team from which he had been recalled or be re-assigned on paper and then recalled normally.

The Capitals will take on the Coyotes on Monday and then return home for a date with the Dallas Stars on Thursday. The Coyotes are on a four-game winning streak and currently sitting in the first Wild Card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

