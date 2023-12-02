Live blog: Capitals back in Vegas to take on Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena — the same venue where they lifted the cup in 2018. The matchup marks the Caps’ fourth game of their five-game West Coast road trip that will see them return home later this week. They have nabbed four out of a possible six possible standings points thus far.

With Charlie Lindgren hurt, the Capitals have recalled Hunter Shepard and Darcy Kuemper will get the start.

Like the Los Angeles Kings the other night, the Vegas Golden Knights will be another tough test. The defending champions lead the Pacific Division with a 15-5-4 record.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 10:00 pm (EST). Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Matthew Phillips, Alex Alexeyev, and Lucas Johansen are the Caps’ scratches.

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will oppose Logan Thompson in net. Malenstyn-Dowd-Aube-Kubel and Fehervary-Carlson get the start.

Tom Wilson to the penalty box for slashing.

🚨 1-0 Golden Knights. After taking a rink-wide pass from Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault beats Darcy Kuemper past the glove and scores his 10th goal of the season on the resulting Golden Knights’ power play. The goal came 8:53 into the period

The Capitals have now surrendered the first goal in six of their last seven games.

The Golden Knights outshot the Capitals 10-6 in the first period. The Capitals out-attempted VGK 21-11 at 5v5.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

Comment on the game below along with us!