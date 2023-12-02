Capitals seem likely to call up Hunter Shepard after Mitch Gibson recalled by Bears from ECHL

The Hershey Bears announced on Saturday that they have recalled Capitals goaltender prospect Mitch Gibson from the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays. Gibson’s recall comes after Charlie Lindgren missed the Capitals’ morning skate before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Gibson’s call up insinuates that the Bears have seen one of their netminders, Hunter Shepard, sent to the Capitals to help cover for a potential Lindgren absence.

The Bears also play on Saturday night against the Charlotte Checkers. Shepard is not in their announced lineup.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery indicated that he thought Lindgren would be good to go against Vegas but did leave some wiggle room for himself. “Just a maintenance day,” Carbery said. “Think he should be good tonight but we’ll see.”

Gibson is 3-3-1 in the ECHL this season with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He was credited with a goalie goal on Friday night, becoming only the 16th goaltender in ECHL history to do so.

The 2018 fourth-round draft selection has already made his AHL debut this season for the Bears. He was the winning goalie in Hershey’s 3-2 overtime win over the Bridgeport Islanders back in late October.

