With a hat trick in his 700th career game, Tom Wilson had a ‘f#$%ing night, tonight’

The Washington Capitals did just enough to take out the Anaheim Ducks on the road on Thursday night in a 5-4 thriller. The Capitals were led to the victory by veteran forward Tom Wilson, who in his 700th career NHL game scored his first career hat trick.

Wilson now has seven goals and 12 points through 20 games this season. The big winger spoke with the assembled media after the win and talked about what his big night means to him.

“It’s a pretty special night,” Wilson said. “A lot of great memories on this journey. A lot of great people, great teammates, family, friends, the city of DC, and everyone supporting me for a long time. It’s an honor to play 700. You can’t take it for granted in this league and to get a team win, a big win, and a good night is awesome.”

Wilson has played all 700 games with the Capitals since the team drafted him 16th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. Morgan Rielly, Cody Ceci, and Jacob Trouba are the only other players from his draft class that have also played in 700 games.

The 29-year-old is the fourth-youngest player all-time to get to the 700-game mark after debuting with the Capitals, sitting behind just Mike Gartner, Nicklas Backstrom, and Alex Ovechkin. Wilson currently ranks 27th in franchise history in points with the team (307).

According to Capitals PR, Wilson is also just the second player in NHL history to tally a hat trick in their 700th career game, joining Phil Goyette from all the way back in October of 1968.

Wilson’s first tally came on a breakaway right out of the penalty box. “I was a little pissed off with myself after the couple penalties and when you get a breakaway, I had guys all over my back so I was just trying to get up ice and make a good strong move and it went in,” Wilson said. “I’ll take it.”

His second goal was the Capitals’ first on the power play since October 27. He would complete his hat trick with another strike up a man. Both goals were sparked by Alex Ovechkin setting up for his signature one-timer and a few lucky bounces.

“O is such a shooting threat so if you get to the net, you’re going to get looks and odds are you’re going to find a way to bang it in,” Wilson said. “It went our way tonight. The special teams was awesome, both sides. We needed it to get it done. It’s a good start to the trip but we gotta keep it rolling.”

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery made a point to single out Wilson in his postgame, locker room speech.

Just the second player in NHL history to record a hat trick in his 700th career game, NBD.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Un6nkJwg6J — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 1, 2023

“Tom Wilson had a f#$%ing night, tonight,” Carbery said. “700 games, f#$%ing hatty.”

The rookie bench boss was a little more eloquent in his official media availability. Carbery was asked what he’s learned about Wilson after 20 games as his head coach.

“I always knew he was a gamer and he’s proven that to me every day of just the way he competes, the way he plays the game, how badly he wants to win, and do the right thing and be in the right spot and make the right play,” Carbery said. “I think the one thing that I’ve been able to witness firsthand is that he’s always had that blend of skill and power but seeing that firsthand in practice and in games – the hands, his ability to finish, scoring from the bumper, making small, little area plays. That’s the unique skill of Tom Wilson that separates him from essentially everyone in the world. That size and power and physicality but then also that finesse and touch that he has. Scores a hat trick in his 700th game. Just a great night for him.”

Wilson signed a seven-year contract extension with the Capitals this past summer. The new deal will see him stick around in DC through the 2030-31 season. Wilson is expected to be the favorite to grab the team’s captaincy once the legendary Alex Ovechkin calls it a career.

