Capitals lineup news: Evgeny Kuznetsov will return against Edmonton Oilers, Martin Fehervary remains out

The Washington Capitals will get right back on the ice after Thanksgiving as the Edmonton Oilers are in town for the team’s annual Black Friday game. Given the early start, the Capitals did not hold a morning skate but head coach Spencer Carbery still held court with reporters pregame.

During that media availability, Carbery revealed that center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be returning to the team’s lineup. Kuznetsov has been out of action since November 14 against the New Jersey Devils with an illness.

“This circumstance was just Kuzy needing a few extra days,” Carbery said. “He’s been sick a couple times over the last couple of weeks and missed a significant amount of practice time. So, we felt like to get him as close to 100 percent as we could, give him a couple of extra days to get back and ready. Once he was at that point, he would obviously go back in the lineup.”

Kuznetsov has been a full participant at practice this entire week. His return means that rookie pivot Hendrix Lapierre will go back up to the press box as a healthy scratch.

The Russian forward ranks tied for fifth on the team in overall scoring with eight points (3g, 5a) from 14 games. Among all Capitals players, Kuznetsov ranks third in average time on ice per game (21:37), trailing just defensemen Rasmus Sandin (23:37) and John Carlson (26:31).

Lapierre comes out of the lineup after posting a career-best three points in his first game filling in for the ill Kuznetsov. If Kuznetsov is a straight swap for Lapierre, he’ll be between Sonny Milano and Aliaksei Protas on the Capitals’ third line.

The only other roster change from Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres will come in net. Charlie Lindgren returns to the cage to try and continue his red hot run of form. Lindgren has posted a 4-0 record with a 1.51 goals-against average, a .955 save percentage, and one shutout over his last four starts.

Darcy Kuemper was the goaltender of record against the Sabres, stopping 24 of 27 shots in the win. Kuemper has started just three games in November due to an injury and Lindgren’s play keeping him off the ice.

Carbery’s final update came regarding injured defenseman Martin Fehervary. Fehervary will not dress against the Oilers but the rookie bench boss expects the 24-year-old blueliner to be back for the team’s first California road trip game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Fehervary has been out of action since November 10 against the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury. He is still on injured reserve and when he comes off the Capitals will need to make a corresponding roster move as they’re currently sporting a full, 23-man group.

The Oilers are in bad shape coming into Friday’s action. They have lost three games in a row and seven of their last 10.

