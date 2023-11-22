Thanksgiving eve thriller sees Strome play hero: Capitals beat Sabres 4-3

The Washington Capitals hosted the Buffalo Sabres on Thanksgiving eve, looking to keep their hot run of form going. Buffalo is a young, fast team that has put some big numbers up on the Capitals in recent seasons. Could the Caps stymie them on Wednesday night?
JJ Peterka opened the scoring after the Capitals can’t clear in their defensive zone and then Zach Benson scored one of the prettiest first NHL goals of all time to make it 2-0. Alex Alexeyev responded with his own first NHL goal later in the frame.
TJ Oshie tied the game up with a rebound strike, his first marker of the campaign. Dylan Cozens put Buffalo back in the lead before the second period ended. Tom Wilson scored with Darcy Kuemper pulled to send the game to overtime.
Dylan Strome overtime snipe wins it.
Capitals beat Sabres 4-3!
Happy Thanksgiving, y’all! The Capitals will be back in action on Friday afternoon against the Edmonton Oilers.
