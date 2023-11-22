Evgeny Kuznetsov will not play in game against Buffalo Sabres

The Washington Capitals will take on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night and will be without center Evgeny Kuznetsov for the second-straight game. While Kuznetsov has skated the past three days, he is still recovering from the illness that took him out of action at the end of last week.

Kuznetsov was replaced in the lineup by rookie pivot Hendrix Lapierre against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Lapierre responded by posting a career-best, three-point outing.

Head coach Spencer Carbery announced the news after Saturday’s skate as reported by Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Kuznetsov stuck around after Wednesday’s morning skate to get in some extra work with assistant/skills coach Kenny McCudden. He was joined by Lucas Johansen, Matthew Phillips, Martin Fehervary who will all also not play against Buffalo.

Kuznetsov currently ranks tied for third on the team in scoring with eight points (3g, 5a) from 14 games. His absence has provided opportunity for Lapierre and fellow youngster Connor McMichael at five-on-five and on both special teams units in McMichael’s case.

McMichael ended up playing the fourth-most minutes (15:43) of any Capitals forward in the win over the Blue Jackets. He has practiced with the first power play group in recent days and continues to get more responsibility killing penalties.

Lapierre, who scored the game-winning tally, seemed to form instant chemistry with linemates Aliaksei Protas and Sonny Milano. The trio put up eight total points (3g, 5a) in the win. Postgame, Carbery credited them as the team’s lone difference makers.

“It’s one thing (for Lapierre) to do a few things — and Pro as well and Sonny Milano — to do those things and chip in with a goal obviously that’s huge and important, but the guys recognize when you single-handedly get the team two points, and that’s what happened,” Carbery said. “Those three goals that they score, that’s the difference in the game. That’s the two points in the win column for us, and that’s because of their line.”

Carbery has kept that trio together at recent practices. Lapierre is set to draw into his sixth game this season and the 12th of his NHL career. The 21-year-old was cognizant postgame on Saturday that he needs to build on his breakout performance.

“It’s only one game; I don’t want to be too excited,” he said. “I’ll enjoy it for tonight, but tomorrow’s a new day. I’ve got to get back to work. It was obviously a super fun time playing with those guys, so I’m very grateful. And again, we had a good game, so I’m pretty happy.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB