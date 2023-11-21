Home / News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Vancouver Canucks game, appear to really enjoy hockey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Vancouver Canucks game, appear to really enjoy hockey

By Ian Oland

November 21, 2023 12:21 pm

The Toronto Maple Leafs have Justin Bieber. The Vancouver Canucks have Prince Harry.

Monday, the Duke of Sussex dropped the ceremonial first puck before the start of the Canucks’ game against the San Jose Sharks.

The Rogers Arena crowd gave him a warm welcome.

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes participated in the draw.

Prince Harry was in town to tour Vancouver and Whistler – the cities that will host the 2025 Invictus Games. He is the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which inspires recovery through sports, esports, and adventurous challenges.

The 2025 games will be held from February 8 through 16. Injured, sick, and wounded veterans from all over the globe will compete in adaptive sporting events. Rogers Arena is scheduled to hold the closing ceremony.

Harry’s appearance came 21 years after Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, had her own ceremonial puck drop at a Canucks game.

After Prince Harry dropped the puck, he retreated to a luxury box where he took in the entire game with his lovely wife Meghan Markle – one of the former stars of the popular television show Suits.

The two really got into the game.

The two were also honored and shown on the jumbotron during the game.

Vancouver would go on to win 3-1.

“It’s a pretty cool moment,” Tomas Hertl said afterward. “Anytime you have [the] chance to shake hands with Prince Harry, it was for sure cool moment. Probably never forget it.”

Headline photo: @UTDTylerG/X

