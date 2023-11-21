Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Vancouver Canucks game, appear to really enjoy hockey

The Toronto Maple Leafs have Justin Bieber. The Vancouver Canucks have Prince Harry.

Monday, the Duke of Sussex dropped the ceremonial first puck before the start of the Canucks’ game against the San Jose Sharks.

The Rogers Arena crowd gave him a warm welcome.

Prince Harry drops the ceremonial puck at the Vancouver Canucks game. 👑 @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/4vJylHo0rW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2023

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes participated in the draw.

Welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to tonight's game and to drop the puck for our opening faceoff! Prince Harry is the Founder and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation and in 2025, the Invictus Games will come to Vancouver and Whistler, where we will welcome military… pic.twitter.com/g3m0XfQWct — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2023

Prince Harry was in town to tour Vancouver and Whistler – the cities that will host the 2025 Invictus Games. He is the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, which inspires recovery through sports, esports, and adventurous challenges.

The 2025 games will be held from February 8 through 16. Injured, sick, and wounded veterans from all over the globe will compete in adaptive sporting events. Rogers Arena is scheduled to hold the closing ceremony.

Harry’s appearance came 21 years after Queen Elizabeth, his grandmother, had her own ceremonial puck drop at a Canucks game.

After Prince Harry dropped the puck, he retreated to a luxury box where he took in the entire game with his lovely wife Meghan Markle – one of the former stars of the popular television show Suits.

Tonight, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, join us at @RogersArena to celebrate the Invictus Games coming to Vancouver and Whistler February 2025! pic.twitter.com/we2C8bdioR — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 21, 2023

The two really got into the game.

Meghan Markle: huge fan of J.T. Miller goals pic.twitter.com/mYdTQJc8C8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: confirmed @Canucks fans 👏 pic.twitter.com/V1P8t8kNZS — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confused about a goal being disallowed due to goalie interference just like the rest of us. 😅 pic.twitter.com/nNehHvWfgp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2023

The two were also honored and shown on the jumbotron during the game.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?? I seen her on Suits now i’m in the same building as her #Canucks pic.twitter.com/UWvZvGDg6P — Tyler, The Creator (@UTDTylerG) November 21, 2023

Vancouver would go on to win 3-1.

“It’s a pretty cool moment,” Tomas Hertl said afterward. “Anytime you have [the] chance to shake hands with Prince Harry, it was for sure cool moment. Probably never forget it.”

Headline photo: @UTDTylerG/X