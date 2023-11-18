Caps beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in Hendrix Lapierre’s breakout

The Washington Capitals narrowly downed the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. The win makes four in a row for the Caps, with a 8-1-1 record in their last ten games.
Johnny Gaudreau broke a seven-game scoring slump to put the Caps in the hole, but they climbed out 100 seconds later off the stick of Sonny Milano, assisted by Aliaksei Protas, who scored himself later in the second period. Alex Ovechkin took a pass from Dylan Strome to make it 3-1 after two periods.
In the third, Ivan Provorov scored on a wild scramble that inexplicably survived a coach’s challenge. Sonny Milano served Hendrix Lapierre for a great backhand on the rush to restore the two-goal lead, but Justin Danforth got a free shot from high-danger to make it a one-goal game late. The Caps held on.
Tonight was Hockey Fights Cancer night. That’s a topic I know a little bit about, personally and professionally. I think there are two best ways to fight cancer. The first is public investment into early detection for everyone, without qualification. The other is public investment into treatment, both developing new ones and making the existing ones available to everyone, without qualification. Let’s raise all the money we can spare for charity while we organize for better public policy that serves all of us.
Meanwhile, and more brightly, the Caps are the second hottest team in the league, behind the New York Rangers. They’ll again have three days off before they take on the Sabres.
