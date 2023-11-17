Evgeny Kuznetsov misses practice due to illness, status for Blue Jackets game unclear

Evgeny Kuznetsov was absent for the Washington Capitals’ full-team practice on Friday.

According to Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir, Kuznetsov missed the skate due to illness.

There were no line rushes at practice, but Kuznetsov was replaced by Connor McMichael on the first unit power play during the skate.

The Capitals play the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery was unsure of Kuznetsov’s status going into the game.

“That’ll be to be determined,” Carbery said. “Misses today so it just depends on how bad it is and how he responds in the next 24 hours.”

The no-show marks the third time Kuznetsov has missed practice over the last two weeks due to being sick. The Russian center missed two consecutive practices before ultimately taking the morning skate and suiting up against the Florida Panthers on November 8.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB