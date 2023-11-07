Capitals to consider calling up forward from Hershey if Evgeny Kuznetsov too sick to play against Panthers

Evgeny Kuznetsov missed a second day of practice on Tuesday due to illness.

The Capitals’ second-line center has not touched the ice since Washington’s 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery provided a short update on Kuznetsov after the team’s skate.

“(He’s) sick again today,” Carbery said. “So we’ll just have to play it by ear and see where he’s at physically. So no determination on tomorrow night.”

Carbery was then asked if Kuznetsov couldn’t suit up, would the team go with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen (the Capitals don’t have an extra forward currently on the roster) or look to Hershey.

“We would consider calling up a forward,” Carbery said.

If Kuzy can’t suit up, the Capitals could consider giving a game to centers like Riley Sutter or Mike Sgarbossa. They could also move Aliaksei Protas to the middle and instead utilize winger from the AHL. Hershey has a plethora of talented forwards available including Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Joe Snively, Mike Sgarbossa, and Ethen Frank.

So far this season, Kuznetsov has a goal and four assists in 10 games. Previously, Sonny Milano missed a game due to illness.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB