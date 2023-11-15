Anthony Mantha had ear drum ruptured by deflected shot, lost hearing in left ear for six days

Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha shed the light blue no-contact jersey he has been sporting in recent days at practice on Wednesday. The big winger has been out of the Capitals lineup since he took a deflected shot to the head in a game last week.

Now that Mantha is close to a return, he has revealed more details about the exact nature of the injury. NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti reported Tuesday that the shot ruptured Mantha’s left ear drum.

Mantha added that he lost hearing in the impacted ear for almost a full week and that it is only just now starting to come back. The injury also required 4-5 stitches and affected his equilibrium, giving him balance issues.

Anthony Mantha went to the locker room after taking a deflected shot up high#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/K80FksgkNJ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) November 9, 2023

Mantha says, however, that the hearing-related problems will not prevent him from getting back into games, even if they persist for a longer amount of time.

The 29-year-old has not played since that November 8 outing against the Panthers, where he had scored two goals before being forced off of the ice. The Capitals placed him on injured reserve days after the injury, making him eligible to return for Saturday’s home matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“We’ll take tomorrow and then come back on Friday and we’ll be full go so we’ll have a real good indication of who will be ready to go for Saturday,” head coach Spencer Carbery said after Wednesday’s skate.

Mantha has four points (3g, 1a) through 10 games this season.

The Capitals are currently carrying 22 players on their active roster and have six players either on IR or LTIR. With Mantha and defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Joel Edmundson all nearing returns, some roster decisions will need to be made in the coming days.

Hendrix Lapierre, Hardy Haman Aktell, and Aliaksei Protas are the three most obvious names that could make their way to the AHL’s Hershey Bears to make room in the 23-man group as they are waivers exempt. Nicolas Aube-Kubel could also be freely returned to Hershey without waivers, as he has not been on the NHL roster for a cumulative 30 days or played in 10 NHL games since he last cleared.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB