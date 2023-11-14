Live blog: Capitals take on defending champion Vegas Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals are back home after a perfect two-game road trip to take on the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. The Golden Knights spent yesterday at the White House, celebrating their championship with president Joe Biden.

The Capitals will turn to Charlie Lindgren in net for the third time in fives games to try and stop the best team in the league. Vegas is 12-2-1 in their first 15 games of the season, including four of their five road games.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm. The birthday boy Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call. It’s Caps Canines Night.

Lines

Tunnel weirdness

1st Period

The Capitals give Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Johansen-Carlson the start. Lindgren opposes Logan Thompson in net.

Puck is dropped.

Alex Ovechkin lands a big hit on his first shift. He then gets accidentally high-sticked. No call because officials deemed it a folow-through. Ovechkin was in pain on the bench.

Dylan McIlrath with a huge hit in open ice and then KOs Keegan Kolesar.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Dylan Strome scores on a two-on-one with Matthew Phillips, sniping a shot to the top right corner. Sonny Milano gets the assist.

Seven goals for Stromer pic.twitter.com/e32GQHHqh8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2023

The Capitals out-shot the Golden Knights 15-12 in the first period and out-attempted them at 5v5, 28-17. The high-danger chances are 6-2 VGK. The Golden Knights have the expected goals lead at all strengths, 1.7 to 0.83.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

Caps can’t score again on the power play. It’s really struggling.

Paul Cotter given a five-minute match penalty and ejected after a head shot to Evgeny Kuznetsov. As Kuzy was clearing the puck, Cotter hit the Capitals center in the jaw as he followed through, crumpling Kuzy to the ice.

Kuzy would go down the runway, presumably to get checked for a concussion.

William Karlsson stopped on a breakaway by Charlie Lindgren while shorthanded.

Lucas Johansen single-handedly stops a three-on-one break by the Golden Knights. What a play.

The Golden Knights are out-shooting the Capitals 26-22 and hold a huge edge in 5v5 shot attempts 43-28. The Caps are just getting the goaltending from Lindgren to keep them in the game.

3rd Period

Puck is dropped. Can the Caps hold on?

Capitals are absorbing a ton of shot attempts, but handling it.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Connor McMichael scores the empty-net goal to ice the game. It’s a McNuggets Minute goal.

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Beck Malenstyn scores on a breakaway with Logan Thompson back in the net. What a deke and SCOAR.

Capitals beat the defending champs and best team in the league, 3-0. Charlie Lindgren records his first shutout as a Capital. Vegas out-shot the Capitals 35-31 and dominated them at 5v5, out-attempting them 61-39. Vegas notably led in high-danger chances 15-4.

Comment on the game below along with us!