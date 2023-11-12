Ryan Leonard scores in back-to-back games for number one ranked Boston College

Ryan Leonard had a big weekend for the Boston College Eagles as the nation’s number one NCAA squad did battle in a back-to-back with the 13th ranked Maine Black Bears. The Washington Capitals’ 2023 first-round draft selection scored twice and added an assist in the two games.

Leonard now has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 10 games during his freshman season. His five goals rank tied for second on the team.

The Capitals top forward prospect first got on the board on Friday with 8:31 left in the third period.

Ryan Leonard puts the Eagles within 1 with the tap-in goal! pic.twitter.com/soQtbpUULJ — Eagles Daily (@EaglesDailyBC) November 11, 2023

Leonard drove to the net and showed off his great offensive instincts by quickly getting inside position on a Maine defender. One deft pass from Team USA linemate Gabe Perreault later and Leonard had potted a tap-in strike to bring Boston College back into the game.

The Eagles would eventually drop that game 4-2 in regulation. On Saturday, Boston College would find themselves down to Maine again but Leonard and Perreault linked up twice more to salvage the weekend.

Lenny and Gabe connect for the second time in as many nights 🤝 💻 https://t.co/NwL6GgsC76 pic.twitter.com/uhq1srYtts — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) November 12, 2023

First, Leonard forced a turnover in the neutral zone with BC done 1-0 at the start of the second period. The Massachusetts native then drove to the slot area, dragged three defenders with him, and fed Perreault on the right wing for a game-tying snipe.

Perreault would go back to being a provider later in the game as he fed Will Smith, the other part of the Team USA line, and Smith let go a shot that was knocked down in front of the Maine net. The first player to pounce on the loose puck in the crease was Leonard who slammed it home and tied the game at 2-2 with 4:13 left in the third period.

Ryan Leonard in the clutch! pic.twitter.com/N4Rt83azid — Eagles Daily (@EaglesDailyBC) November 12, 2023

Boston College would go on to earn the extra point in the game after defender Lukas Gustafsson ended an eight-round shootout with a nifty backhand tally. Leonard had his shootout attempt robbed by the glove of Maine’s netminder.

Leonard has seriously heated up in the last several games for Boston College. He has goals in four-straight games and five markers in his last six outings.

Screenshot via ESPN+