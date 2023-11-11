Veterans Day victory over another Metro Division opponent: Capitals beat Islanders 4-1

The Washington Capitals traveled to Long Island to take on the New York Islanders on Saturday night. The Capitals were looking to avenge a shutout loss to the Islanders from just over a week ago and sweep a big, road back-to-back against Metropolitan Division opponents.
Alex Ovechkin broke his scoring drought with the game’s opening marker off a set faceoff play. Alexander Romanov was the beneficiary of a miscue behind the Capitals’ net and tied the game at one. Nic Dowd batted a rebound out of the air to give Washington their lead back and Aliaksei Protas would double that lead with a shot from the slot.
Ovi added an empty netter for the cherry on top.
Capitals beat Islanders 4-1!
Alex Ovechkin's first-period goal on Semyon Varlamov was the eighth time he's scored on his former Capitals teammate in his career.
Ovi's first goal on Varly came on January 12, 2015. https://t.co/oApUcriuuB
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 12, 2023
the beautiful game pic.twitter.com/6PaOhTnzU8
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 12, 2023
Looking good on the road #JoeBSuitOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/yfylUxa2v4
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 12, 2023
The Capitals will have a few days in between their next game which comes at home against the league-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is 12-2-1 to start their season.
Headline photo via @Jencapsfan74/X
