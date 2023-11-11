Career goal no. 826: Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky for the most empty-net goals in NHL history with 56

Alex Ovechkin recorded his first multi-goal game of the season after finding the back of the net a second time with 3 seconds remaining in the game.

Ovechkin scored on the New York Islanders’ empty net, his 56th career empty-net goal, tying him with Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history.

Here’s the full all-time leaderboard for ENG as of November 11, 2023.

Most ENG NHL history

Wayne Gretzky, 56

Alex Ovechkin, 56

Marian Hossa, 40

Brad Marchand, 33

Erik Staal, 33

Mario Lemieux, 33

Jarome Igilna, 32

Zach Parise, 30

Blake Wheeler, 29

Sidney Crosby, 29

Joe Thornton, 29

Patrice Bergeron, 28

Pavel Bure, 28

Bryan Trottier, 28

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 826th of his career, putting him 68 tallies behind Gretzky for goals in general.

Ovechkin scored his first five-on-five goal of the season in the first period, scoring on a set play off a faceoff win.

Capitals PR says the goal marked Ovechkin’s 168th career multi-goal game, putting him 21 behind Wayne Gretzky (189) for the most multi-goal games in NHL history.

Per TSN’s StatsCentre, Ovechkin is also the first player to have at least 100 career multi-goal road games between the regular season and playoffs combined (Next most: 92- Gretzky).