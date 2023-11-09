Unforced errors cost Capitals lead and one point: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals wrapped up their season-long home stand with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. While the team built on some of the good they’ve started to show this season, they matched that good with enough bad to cost them a lead and eventually the extra overtime point.
At the end of five games in a row at Capital One Arena, the Capitals came out with a 3-1-1 record. They’ll take that. Could be a lot worse.
Twenty-two-year-old Connor McMichael scored his first career shorthanded goal to bring the @Capitals even.#NHLStats: https://t.co/7yZDr6a3OS pic.twitter.com/fngdQEwY1N
