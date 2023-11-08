Panthers beat Caps 4-3 after Mantha’s two-goal game and injury

The Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers played a tightly contested game on Wednesday night. The Caps looked great out of the gate, but the Panthers soon picked up the pace, keeping the score close all night long.
Anthony Mantha, yes: him, scored in the first period, a brilliant deflection accomplishable only by the most genius goal-scoring experts on the planet. Oliver Ekman-Larssen received a pass from down low to tie it up, and then Florida took the lead with Sasha Barkov’s quick shot from up-close after a no-look pass.
Connor McMichael scored his first shorthanded goal in the second period, set up by Aliaksei Protas. Later, Anthony Mantha got his second of the game, stunning viewers like the Porygon episode.
Early in the third, Gus Forsling gave Evan Rodrigues a flawless pass, tying the game 3-3. That’s where we left it at the end of regulation. Overtime lasted a quarter of a minute. Reinhart.
Caps lose 4-3.
I liked Washington’s effort tonight, but Florida controlled the game more as the night wore on. I choose to think of that as proof that the Caps have room to improve. They’re still missing finishing talent/luck, and they’ve got some glaring flaws, but they’re doing a lot right. I’m feeling good about them. Let’s see if I still feel that way after Friday’s game in New Jersey.
