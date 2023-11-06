Brian MacLellan evaluates the job Spencer Carbery has done as Capitals head coach 10 games into the season

The Washington Capitals are 10 games into the 2023-24 NHL season and 10 games into the reign of rookie head coach Spencer Carbery. Carbery, the youngest coach in the league at 41, was named to his position at the end of last May and signed to a four-year contract by general manager Brian MacLellan.

MacLellan met with the media on Monday for a check-in on various team-related topics after the Capitals hit the 10-game mark in their 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. One of the primary matters discussed was his opinion on the job that Carbery has done to this point.

The Capitals currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-4-1 record. They are one point out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with at least one game in hand on every team in front of them.

When asked what has been most impressive about Carbery’s start, MacLellan brought up how the former Hershey Bears bench boss relays important information to his players.

“His read on things, his detail, and how he communicates to players,” MacLellan said. “I think he does a good job of pointing out in a good way what he wants them to do. I think he addresses things on point and immediately. He knows the direction of the team and has a real good feel of where the team is at and where he wants to get it. I think he’s intuitive, pushes the right buttons, and I think the players respect the communication part.”

Through 10 games, the Capitals’ process stats very much reflect a team in transition. Overall at five-on-five, they have seen 47.2 percent of the shot attempts, 48.2 percent of the expected goals, 48.7 percent of the scoring chances, and 45.9 percent of the high-danger chances. Those counts over a full season would be reflective of a bad, non-playoff NHL team but in recent games they have all been trending up.

Since the Capitals beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on October 27, they are seeing a much more positive 52.4 percent of the shot attempts, 51.3 percent of the expected goals, 52.8 percent of the scoring chances, and 51.1 percent of the high-danger chances. While that four-game sample size is obviously small, MacLellan believes it hints at good things to come.

“I think we’re evolving,” MacLellan said. “The style of play has changed. I think we’ve had some ups and downs. I think there are positive trends lately. You see in some players that their game is elevating. We’re becoming more consistent both defensively and and offensively. I’m reasonably optimistic that we can continue it going forward.”

One of the major things holding the team back is their inability to turn chances into goals. The Capitals’ 19 goals this season has them ranked 31st in the league in goals scored, only above the San Jose Sharks who hold a disastrous 0-10-1 record.

MacLellan is acutely aware of the issues at hand and believes pucks will start going in if the team and coaching staff keeps doing what they’re doing.

“I think we’re generating more offensively but the finish isn’t quite there,” MacLellan said. “I think we got a couple guys that are due, overdue. I think it’ll come with some of the players and hopefully the trend is that we continue to work at it and do the right things. I think the coaching strategy has been really well received and he’s doing a good job at stressing the right things offensively and defensively. I think it’ll evolve and we’ll get better at finishing here.”

While MacLellan was very positive about the job that his head coach has done so far and optimistic about future team success, he also was realistic about quickly needing to see better results.

There are 11 teams currently in the Eastern Conference that sit in the 8-13 standings points range. A fast first half could prove vital to separate playoff teams from the rest of the pack.

“There’s a few teams that are firing on all cylinders but I think there are quite a few teams that are, like us, trying to find their game and be consistent at it,” MacLellan said. “I don’t think it’s unique but we have to find it here pretty quick. I think we’re still in the hunt and that’s a good sign. There’s positive direction to the trends that we have on our team. I think we’ll be improved going forward.”

The Capitals have won four of their last five games and will have the opportunity to cap off their season-long home stand with another win against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The Panthers have an identical 5-4-1 record to the Capitals after making the Stanley Cup Final last year.

