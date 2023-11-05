A Leafs fan threw a bra on the ice for Auston Matthews’ hat trick

While most of our bandwidth is spent covering the Washington Capitals, we here at RMNB always make time to salute other teams and fans when something truly special happens. Something that challenges the status quo and evolves the sport.

Saturday in Toronto, Auston Matthews scored his tenth career hat trick and took over the league lead in goals in a 6-4 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Matthews scored once in the second period and twice in the third to temporarily tie the game 4-4.

Matthews’ third goal — his 11th of the season — came on a double deflection in front of the net. The goal got a huge roar from the Scotiabank Arena crowd and inspired dozens of hats and beanies to be thrown onto the ice. But I’d like to point you to the Leafs fan who decided those objects did not meet the moment. Instead this fan threw something much more personal.

The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/bqIF6FGWFy — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2023

A bra. Perhaps it’s theirs? Or an extra? I’m not completely sure what women pack in their purses for hockey games.

When you dont have a hat to throw for a hat trick… 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/fF3K1vJ3Rw — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 5, 2023

Screenshots and clips of a Leafs’ ice crew member holding the bra by its strap and taking it off the ice went viral on social media. And it inspired some fun comments on Hockey Twitter as well.

“The only cups Toronto has seen,” Ian McLaren observed. Ouch.

“Andre-burakovsky-pointing.gif,” perfectly replied another.

But perhaps no one summed up the moment more than Leafs’ superfan Steve Dangle.

“I’ll never forgive the Leafs for losing a game where this happened,” he said.