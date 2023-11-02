Freak game: Islanders beat Caps 3-0

Freak game. The Washington Capitals were due for a freak game. Freak game is when the game makes no sense and is freaky, and the Caps’ loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday was a freak game.
Adam Pulock scored on the Islander’s first shot. He had some help from a Capitals player screening the goalie – we’ll discuss that player in a moment. For the Islanders’ second shot, Simon Holmstrom finished off a two-0n-one rush, where Washington’s “one” was the same player I mentioned above.
Brock Nelson made it 3-0 in the second period with an odd-man rush because a Caps player – again, the same guy – fell down. TJ Oshie almost scored but it didn’t count, so the shutout was official.
Caps lose.
Tonight's malign energy is our fault, we forgot to share the #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/SWHh3kdJgo
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 3, 2023
Gotta have a freak game every once in a while. Gotta have a game where you play every shift right, but you can’t finish any chances and one single guy goofs enough times that it explodes Moneypuck’s Deserve-to-Win O’Meter.
It happens. It sucks, but it happens. Sure would have been nice to get some standings points off of the Islanders though. If the Caps are going to make the loffs, they have to go through the Isles.
Headline photo: Kurly from Crashers
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On