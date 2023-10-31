Ranking the Washington Capitals’ Halloween costumes: 2023 edition

Happy Halloween, folks, where today on RMNB it’s no tricks and all treats.

To celebrate everyone’s favorite spooky holiday, we are giving you a one-pound chocolate bar’s worth of analysis of the Capitals’ Halloween costumes from this year. And because we’re feeling extra stab-y like Ghostface, we’re ranking them in a Top 10 list.

Just be warned – if you consume this sugary imagery too fast, you might be left with a migraine and a tummy ache. And an anxious feeling that someone is sneaking up behind you… OMG WATCH OUT.

IT’S TOM.

On the ice, Tom Wilson is a grim reaper. Off of it, the Titanic and Harry Potter superfan combines a look of a GQ model with a taste in pop culture similar to a 15-year-old girl. Which is why dressing as the heartthrob Nathan Scott character from ‘One Tree Hill’ just fits so much with Tom’s personality. Opposite of Whip, is Taylor, who dresses as cheerleader Haley James, Nathan’s love interest from the show. We’re docking points for costume simplicity here, but I’m in admiration of how ageless and cute this couple is. – Ian

When you once dressed as a Dalmatian and walked on all fours for a Halloween costume, there’s honestly no where your outfits can go but down in future years. But to be fair, that’s only because of such lofty expectations you’ve created for yourself. It’s just the tragic reality. So while TJ and Lauren Oshie may win a local contest with this re-enactment of Nick and Meredith from ‘The Parent Trap’, we’re just left wanting more because this feels so simple for them. Imagine TJ and Lauren both dressing up like the Lindsay Lohan-acted twin characters, Hallie Parker and Annie James. Or maybe TJ in a large fish tank as Free Willie in honor of his photoshop series for Wilson. I don’t know, but ranking this nine feels right here. Please forgive me. – Ian

8. Alex Alexeyev and girlfriend as ‘Chucky’ and the ‘Bride of Chucky’

Alex Alexeyev is a giggly, fun guy, who’s always smiling. So to see him dressed as a red-headed doll wielding a knife is very unexpected, but appreciated. The fact that the Russian rearguard and his girlfriend dressed as the Chucky/Bride duo and embraced a horror movie won me over. I personally have Michael Myers tattooed on the bottom half of my right leg (which Ian says I never stop yammering about) so the horror-geek in me HAD to put them within the Top 8. – Dani

7. The Protases as characters from ‘Ghostbusters’

Who ya gonna call? PROHBUSTERS! There’s not much to say here. This is just my favorite Belorussian fam rocking perfect family costumes from my favorite 80s movie. Looking closely, I’m suspicious but unsure if Aliaksei broke the family vacuum to complete his outfit. Their adorable baby participating makes it even more fantastic. No nightmares for this kiddo. <3 – Ian

6. The van Riemsdyks and Dowds as characters from ‘Dodgeball’

Sure, the ‘Dodgeball’ Halloween costume has been done before — even by previous Capitals players — but you have to admire the hours spent to nail the look from the perfect replica jerseys to the spandex pants the Dowds are wearing. The cobra pose in the pic is great and would make Santino Marella proud. – Ian

5. The Ovechkins as Pharaohs

Hockey’s ultimate power couple decided to imagine what it would have been like if they met approximately 2200 years ago. I must point out that Ovi used Guyliner here. That’s a dedication to his costume I was not expecting. – Ian

4. The Carberys as Eric and Ariel from The Little Mermaid

‘The Little Mermaid’ is clearly an iconic Disney movie, but seeing Spencer Carbery with actual hair is even more iconic. I never thought I’d see the day and honestly, it’s a little jarring. Casey’s mermaid skirt with Carbs holding Sebastian as a prop was the icing on top. This would be higher if not for the incredible showings coming up next. – Dani

3. The Manthas as Slash and Slash’s groupie

Anthony Mantha might be a controversial player amongst Capitals fans, but his costume’s successfulness as Slash is not. Big frizzy hair: check. Little top hat: check. Holey jeans with chains: check. Black skull t-shirt with custom cut v-neck: check. The strange but undeniable sex appeal of a strange-looking mid-80s guitarist: check. The only way this could be better: WHERE IS MILLY MANTHA?!?!?!?!? IMAGINE HER IN TINY DOG SUNGLASSES AND A LEATHER JACKET THAT HOLDS A PLUSH GUITAR WHILE SHE RUNS. – Ian

2. The Jensens as Justin and Hailey Bieber

Nick and Jenner recreated this red carpet photo of Justin and Hailey. It’s topical and it’s spot on. But what I need you to truly breathe in is that Nick replicated! Justin’s! neck! tattoos! For crying out loud, that’s amazing. They honestly couldn’t have nailed the look any better. – Dani

1. The Aubé-Kubels as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Please bow down to the winners: Nic and Madison Aube-Kubel. And it’s not close. First I must emphasize, this is an NHL quality costume. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will probably be the most common costume among all Halloween get-ups this year, but it’s the dedication to the bit here that makes it so special. Nicolas dressed as Taylor and ignored no detail, rocking lipstick and a blonde wig. Madison bought a Kelce jersey and appeared to transform her purse into a football — crafting that would make Martha Stewart nod her head in admiration. The posed photo is more than a posed photo. The couple photoshopped their dogs as a football and referee into the photo. If they adjusted the lighting on the puppers, I might have even believed they managed to snap this picture in the dark of night. This costume’s so nice, we’re posting it twice. Congratulations! – Dani