TJ Oshie received ‘around 100’ texts about cut-resistant equipment following death of Adam Johnson

The hockey world lost one of their own this weekend when former NHL player Adam Johnson was cut in the neck by an opposing player’s skate while playing for the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL. Johnson’s tragic death has sparked discourse at all levels of the sport on whether players should adopt neck protection moving forward.

Capitals winger TJ Oshie and his company Warroad sell and have previously advocated for cut-resistant gear, though he does not currently wear a neck guard while playing. Since Johnson’s freak accident on Saturday night, Oshie has been inundated with messages from players considering using that gear themselves.

Oshie told the Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno that about 100 players had reached out to him so far to inquire about cut-resistant gear. Neck protection is not currently mandated by the NHL or AHL, though it is required in both the OHL and QMJHL Canadian junior leagues.

Monday afternoon, Warroad announced they have sold out of their neck and wrist protection and have released a waitlist for future restocks.

Update on TILO Neck & Wrist. Our thoughts are with Adam Johnson’s family and community. We started a waitlist for those interested in getting notified when we are back in stock https://t.co/Zc8orxSiag Sticks out for Adam Johnson. pic.twitter.com/8FT8T8mouT — Warroad Hockey Co. (@WarroadHockeyCo) October 30, 2023

“It’s just crazy, sad, and we don’t have anything left,” Oshie told Whyno. “We’re thinking about his family first. We’ll try to get as many products out there as we can for people.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that several NHL players were considering adopting neck protection, both for their own safety and to serve as a role model for younger players.

I’ve talked to several NHL players who are now considering trying out protective neck guards. Will be interesting to see how many stick. Neck guards aren’t mandated by USA Hockey – but many believe that’s a good first step to normalize wear for players coming up. https://t.co/kISvVLtRSj — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 30, 2023

Among the players who plan to try out neck protection is Oshie himself. He told reporters Monday that he had ordered several of Warroad’s cut-resistant turtlenecks for himself and other Capitals players, though they had yet to arrive in Washington.

“I just wish these things never had to be made, and injuries like this would never happen, because it’s so sad,” Oshie had told The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus the day before. “It hits me pretty hard, just thinking about my kids. I could take one to the neck tonight. And for them to not have a father — it’s just so sad and it makes me think twice about protecting myself and my neck out there. Whether it looks cool or not.”

The EIHL, which plans to return to play this weekend, will soon require neck protection for all players. Due to concerns of low supply, the league will not mandate such protection until December 31 to allow all players to acquire new gear, but has made a “strong recommendation” that they begin wearing it immediately.

The AHL, too, has seen a surge of interest in cut-resistant equipment. Several members of the Providence Bruins wore protective turtlenecks on Sunday during their game against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

you can kind of see them here https://t.co/eFEkskIh7o pic.twitter.com/fFFprDpxmm — hope (@mikazibanejads) October 29, 2023

Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert says his team has already placed an order for both additional neck guards and protective turtlenecks.

Per Rochester head coach Seth Appert, the team has ordered additional neck guards along with the base layer shirt-neck guard combination. Some players already have adopted them. pic.twitter.com/eoCJIu1MLo — PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) October 30, 2023

As more and more players consider adopting cut-resistant protection, TJ Oshie and Warroad could be at the forefront of the movement.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB