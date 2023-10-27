The Washington Capitals’ pregame ceremony for the Hershey Bears 2023 Calder Cup championship team

The Washington Capitals honored the Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup championship team before their game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Bears’ leadership group which included captain Dylan McIlrath and alternate captains Mike Vecchione and Aaron Ness participated in a ceremonial faceoff with Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin and former Capital Marcus Johansson.

The Capitals began the ceremony by playing a video over the jumbotron, showing highlights of the Bears’ championship run.

The three players were then announced and welcomed to the ice by PA announcer Wes Johnson,

Vecchione and Ness were given the honor of dropping the ceremonial first pucks as McIlrath held up the the Calder Cup. Ovechkin and Johansson made sure to cheese for the camera.

Once the ceremony was over, Ovechkin, of course, made sure to greet and say hello to his organizational teammates, including McIlrath who played in one game for the Caps last season.

He also gave a special shotout to his former teammate, Johansson.

Good to see you, JoJo pic.twitter.com/veeMYYPxhp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 27, 2023

The Capitals and Bears also allowed fans to take photos with the Calder Cup both at a party at District E before the game and on the 100-level concourse.

What a nice opportunity.

Several members of team brass also participated in the telecast including Bears’ head coach Todd Nelson, who joined the booth with Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin during the second period, and vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Photos: Kyle Mace/Hershey Bears