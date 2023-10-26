A game of high highs, low lows, and everything else in between: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals put us all on a roller coaster of emotions on Wednesday night but they ended up with a regulation victory at the end of it. At this point, they’ll take what they can get even if it came mostly on the back of some hot shooting.
Think of it as the good guys picking up a receipt from their great effort on Tuesday that resulted in no points. Pucks went in the right net more than the wrong one.
The @Capitals are the first team in NHL history to shut out their opponent by 3+ goals in the first period, then get shut out by 4+ goals in the second period, then shut out their opponent by 3+ goals again in the third period.
— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 26, 2023
