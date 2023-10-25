How to watch tonight’s Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils game

After getting blown out 4-1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the Washington Capitals will complete their back-to-back against the New Jersey Devils tonight at Prudential Center.

We’re also back to tell you how to watch because it’s the second consecutive game the Capitals are playing in that is on a non-typical channel and starts at a non-typical time.

Puck drop of tonight’s game is at 7:30 pm and the game will be aired nationally on TNT, meaning no Joe B or Locker for the second-consecutive night. You can also listen to the game on the radio through 106.7 The Fan and Caps Radio 24/7.

The Capitals enter tonight’s game with a 1-3-1 record, losers of four of their first five games. They sit last in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils sit second with seven points, one point behind the division-leading New York Rangers.