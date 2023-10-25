Hard done by bad puck luck and poor goaltending: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are fighting a couple of very tough battles right now. The first of which is adapting to a completely new system under an almost entirely brand new coaching staff and the second is apparently against the hockey gods.
There is absolutely zero puck luck for a single player on the team right now. Add that that to your goaltender having a rough night and you get that 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ovechkin has scored 10.0 percent of the power-play goals in franchise history. That's the third-highest percentage in NHL history among players with at least 40 power-play goals with one franchise (Teemu Selanne, Anaheim: 12.20%; Steven Stamkos. Tampa Bay: 11.56%).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 24, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
