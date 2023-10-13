During Eastern Shore trip, the Capitals ate blue crabs and took an amazing team selfie at The Crab Claw in Saint Michaels

The Washington Capitals had a team dinner in Saint Michaels, MD during the first day of their trip to the Eastern Shore, Monday night.

The Capitals ate at The Crab Claw, a restaurant that sits on the Chesapeake Bay. On their Instagram page, it boasts “Hot crabs and cold beer!”

The team went over to grab the meal after having a drink at RAR Brewing in Cambridge.

“The experience was great,” The Crab Claw told us in a statement. “The entire team was lovely and very appreciative. They had dozens of oysters on the half, cherry stone clams, steamed shrimp, crab balls. And of course the steamed Maryland blue crab. We gave a demonstration on how to pick the crabs! Some knew how, some didn’t. It was a very exciting experience for The Crab Claw staff and the town of Saint Michaels.”

At the end of the night, a bucket-hat’d Connor McMichael took a selfie with the rest of the team and Crab Claw staff. It’s epic.

Before heading into the restaurant, TJ Oshie also made time for some Caps fans outside, taking a photo with tiny Mason, Kiona, and Cameron.

The Capitals would go on to hold a golf tournament on their day off Tuesday before holding a practice in Easton, Maryland on Wednesday.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. “The trip overall, the purpose of it was that with this time before we started on Friday we wanted to do something productive team-building wise and get the group out of Arlington and into a different environment.

“We were looking around and I was trying to find different places in the area and I stumbled upon this and looked it up. It looked like a fantastic spot with exactly what we’re looking for to be able to get away and enjoy each other’s company, do some team-building exercises, and be able to skate at a local rink which was also a really, really cool experience for our guys that grew up playing on rinks like this all over the world. To be able to just change that every once in a while and be able to come out and practice like we’re out here in Easton is a great opportunity and I know the guys enjoy it.”

Headline photo: @thecrabclaw_/IG