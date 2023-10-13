Home / News / How to watch the Washington Capitals’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins

How to watch the Washington Capitals’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

October 13, 2023 11:54 am

At some point later tonight probably between 6:55 and 7:25 pm, a swath of Washington Capitals fans are going to click on their TVs, turn the channel to Monumental Sports Network (formerly NBC Sports Washington), and be super confused why the Caps game isn’t on.

Friends, tonight’s season opener between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins is on national TV. There will be no Joe B or Locker on the telecast (which gives me great despair).

You can watch the game live via an ESPN Plus subscription or through Hulu. Puck drop is at 7:30 pm.

For our readers north of the border, the game will also be aired on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, and TVA.

Locally, Monumental Network will have programming from 4:30-7:30 pm featuring the team’s Rock the Red Carpet event and Capitals Pregame live. There, you can catch Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin providing their analysis and banter there along with Alexis Landestoy and my favorite human on Earth, Alan May.

The Capitals announced a full slate of events happening near Capital One Arena earlier today.

I’m sorry to disappoint you, but it’s better to be upfront and honest than have you confused later.

Let’s go Caps!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB

, ,