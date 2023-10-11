Alex Ovechkin: golf superstar, on how he did in Capitals tournament: ‘I retired after my hole in one’

The Washington Capitals took a trip out to Easton, Maryland for what head coach Spencer Carbery called a very “valuable” team-building outing. Capitals players got to hang out in a different environment than they’re used to, including a golf tournament that took place on Tuesday.

Over the years, Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been a sporadic player of the sport. He was asked by the media how he did.

“I made couple shots but I retired after my hole in one,” Ovechkin joked.

Ovechkin is referring to the ace he drained in his first-ever round of golf back in 2006. At a preseason charity tournament in Virginia, Ovi stepped up to a 160-yard par-3 4th hole and naturally achieved one of the more difficult sporting accomplishments. The beginning was using borrowed clubs.

The famous footage of Ovechkin’s reaction to the ball hitting the bottom of the cup was replayed on TSN and the highlight video of that has over 715,000 views on YouTube.

“Tiger [Woods], where are you?”, Ovechkin screamed. “I shot over there and I got it. I swear Gah! I swear on my mom.”

Although Ovi’s first trip to a links ended up in that viral moment, there is also more recent footage of him attempting to hit a drive that perhaps shows why he was so ready to retire after just one round.

Back in 2016, Ovi and a few Caps teammates including Philipp Grubauer, Marcus Johansson, Karl Alzner, Braden Holtby, and Aaron Ness golfed a round in a group. The evidence of that was posted by Ovechkin to his personal Instagram.

Despite the eventual successful drive and ridiculous celebration there, let’s all hope Ovi sticks to the advice Ted Leonsis gave him back in 2006.

“Don’t give up your day job,” the Capitals owner said. “I don’t want him to give up his day job.”

Headline photo: @aleksandrovechkinofficial/Instagram