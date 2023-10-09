Capitals to hold practice, team-building event in Eastern Maryland ahead of home opener

With so much time between now and Opening Night, Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery is getting creative to bring his team closer together.

Carbery will give the Capitals the day off on Tuesday, presumably for a team-building event, before holding practice in Eastern Maryland the day after.

The Capitals are scheduled to take the ice at Talbot County Ice Skating Rink on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 11 am.

“I think there’s huge value in it,” Carbery said of the trip. “Because of the break, I want to break up the week of practice as opposed to being here and practicing four straight days and maybe taking a day off in between. I thought it would be good to get away as just a team, be around each other, be able to do some team-building stuff that we have planned, and then we’ll practice in a different environment which I always think for a long week, long Training Camp to get our group together in a different environment is a real positive thing.”

The Talbot County Ice Skating Rink is across the Bay Bridge in the city of Easton and approximately 75 miles away from MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

As for what the team may do to for its team-building event, the Capitals may have tipped us off. Players and coaches could be seen bringing all of their golf clubs into MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Monday.

There are several golf courses in Easton including Hog Neck Golf Course and the Talbot Country Club.

Regardless if the Capitals hit the links or not, their next two days seem certain to be fun.

