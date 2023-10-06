Sidney Crosby gets into preseason fight with Sabres’ Peyton Krebs after hit on Kris Letang

Up until Friday night, Sidney Crosby had gotten into eight fights in the NHL since he entered the league during the 2005-06 season. Now you can make it nine.

Crosby fought the Buffalo Sabres’ Peyton Krebs, a player 14 years younger than him, after Krebs and teammate Tyson Jost nailed Kris Letang behind Pittsburgh’s net with a big hit.

The fight was Crosby’s first since October 2019.

Sidney Crosby (???) throwing em’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/V2mV60sdeo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 7, 2023

In the video, Crosby can be seen taking immediate exception to the play, after watching his longtime teammate get sandwiched.

After three stiff cross checks from Crosby, the 22-year-old Krebs dropped his gloves for the third time in his young NHL career. The “fight” lasted all of about four seconds before Crosby pinned Krebs to the ice and the officials broke up the fracas.

The only extra penalty doled out on the play was a two-minute minor for cross-checking to Crosby despite his clear instigating of the short brawl after a clean collision.

But there were no lingering hard feelings. Crosby and Jost could be seen exchanging laughs in the sin bin after the scrap.

i also would be smiley and giddy if crosby just punched me in the face pic.twitter.com/TXavRt5gul — ryan 🛸 (@OTCellyy) October 7, 2023

Ah, hockey. The only sport where you can attempt to punch your combatant in the face and then giggle about it later in a tiny glass encased jail cell.

Screenshot: MSG Western New York/X