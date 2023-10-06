Capitals send goaltender Clay Stevenson down to Hershey Bears, recall Mitchell Gibson

The Washington Capitals made several Training Camp roster moves on Friday. The team announced that they have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to the Hershey Bears and recalled Mitchell Gibson in his place.

Gibson was initially cut by the Caps earlier this week and played half of Hershey’s first preseason tilt against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday.

The Caps made similar moves on Thursday when they recalled Riley Sutter, Ethen Frank, and Chase Priskie to play against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Training Camp Roster Update: #Caps loan goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey (AHL) and recall goaltender Mitchell Gibson from Hershey (AHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 6, 2023

Stevenson is expected to be Hunter Shepard’s full-time backup in the AHL this season after posting sparkling numbers with the Bears in a handful of appearances last year. As South Carolina’s primary starter in the ECHL, the former Dartmouth College standout posted a 19-12-4 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The 24-year-old Alberta native is one of four netminders to get into the cage for the Caps this preseason. He played a total of 33:25 of ice time and gave up three goals on nine shots.

Gibson, a Caps 2018 fourth-round draft selection, is entering his first season as a pro after four years at Harvard University. He is yet to feature in any preseason game action and was one of 28 players announced officially to be on Hershey’s Training Camp roster.

The 24-year-old gave up two goals to the Baby Pens in his AHL preseason debut on Wednesday.

Gibson is expected to eventually settle in the ECHL with fellow Caps draftee Garin Bjorklund as the Stingrays’ tandem.

