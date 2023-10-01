Capitals cut 15 players from roster ahead of start of Hershey Bears’ Training Camp, Riley Sutter and Chase Priskie placed on waivers

The Washington Capitals made 15 cuts to their roster on Sunday, a day before Hershey Bears’ Training Camp is set to begin.

Two of those 15, Riley Sutter and Chase Priskie, must pass through NHL waivers to be assigned to the AHL team.

#Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 35 players. Washington’s updated training camp roster can be found here: https://t.co/5Rh1TAbUER pic.twitter.com/uBNPVuql8Y — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 1, 2023

The biggest names on the list include forward prospects Ethen Frank, Alexander Suzdalev, and Pierrick Dube. Dube was signed by the Capitals over the summer to a two-year, entry-level contract and previously played with Hendrix Lapierre in junior.

Here are all the names headed to Hershey:

Riley Sutter (F) – Waivers

Chase Priskie (D) – Waivers

Pierrick Dube (F)

Ethen Frank (F)

Ryan Hofer (F)

Henrik Rybinski (F)

Alexander Suzdalev (F)

Logan Day (D)

Nick Leivermann (D)

Jake Massie (D)

Jon McDonald (D)

Aaron Ness (D)

Bogdan Trineyev (F)

Garin Bjorklund (G)

Mitchell Gibson (G)

Notably, Ivan Miroshnichenko survived the first major cut to Hershey after an impressive two-point night in his NHL preseason debut

#Caps have reduced their training camp roster to 35 players. Washington’s updated training camp roster can be found here: https://t.co/5Rh1TAbUER pic.twitter.com/uBNPVuql8Y — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 1, 2023

The roster decisions make several battles more clear as some depth defense and forward spots are up for grabs

Matthew Phillips, Beck Malenstyn, Nic Aube-Kubel, Aliaksei Protas, Joe Snively and Alex Limoges are all fighting for bottom-roster spots while Alex Alexeyev, Hardy Haman Aktell, Vincent Iorio, Lucas Johansen, and Dylan McIlrath are fighting for the sixth and seventh defense positions.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB