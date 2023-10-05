Dominant first period is enough: Capitals beat Blue Jackets 4-2

The Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Thursday, improving their preseason record to 3-1-1.

The Capitals got dirty goals from Beck Malenstyn and Aliaksei Protas in the first period and a put-in by Riley Sutter in the third that’d stand as the game-winner.

Sutter had a multi-point game.

Beck Malenstyn started the scoring 8:14 into the first period, swiping at a loose puck near the crease and knocking it past Blue Jackets goaltender Spencer Martin. Riley Sutter, Malenstyn’s center in Hershey last season, got the primary assist after being re-called back from the AHL team earlier in the day.

a first look at our first goal pic.twitter.com/lPcEzMMkHZ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 5, 2023

Aliksei Protas followed that up 3:50 later with a rebound goal of his own, scoring on his backhand.

The Capitals outshot the Blue Jackets 17-5 and out-attempted them 26-12 at 5v5 in the first frame.

The Blue Jackets pierced Charlie Lindgren for a goal 1:25 into the second period as Brendan Gaunce pushed the puck over the goal line after the Caps failed to clear the puck near the crease.

Riley Sutter ultimately scored the game-winner — a shorty — after the Blue Jackets surrendered a terrible turnover while up a man. Sutter took the loose puck and streaked in on a breakaway. His initial shot was stopped, Connor McMichael was stopped on the initial rebound, and then Sutter scored on the Caps’ third opportunity.

Hendrix Lapierre would add an empty-net goal. The Blue Jackets’ Marcus Bjork would score late, but that’s as close as Columbus would get.

Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves in the victory.

Game notes: All the Caps’ goals on the evening were scored by members of the Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup championship team. Ivan Miroshnichenko had a glorious chance to score in the second period but was stopped by Martin.

Spencer Martin says no TWO TIMES 🛑 pic.twitter.com/GycE1xq5jb — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 6, 2023

Capitals defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell did not give up a shot attempt while he was on the ice during the first period.

At five-on-five in that first period with Haman Aktell on the ice (7:13), the Caps didn't give up a single Columbus shot attempt. They had 14 of their own to go along with eight scoring chances, two high-danger chances, and a goal. https://t.co/jR2xI8mWvu — RMNB (@rmnb) October 5, 2023

Alex Ovechkin was back to using CCM sticks during the game.

For tonight's preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Alex Ovechkin is back to using CCM sticks. He had two JetSpeed FT5s prepared on the stick rack for the game. 📸: @katie_burkie https://t.co/DPN5b2tFOZ pic.twitter.com/7ahmMOqwvP — RMNB (@rmnb) October 6, 2023

Headline photo: @katie_burkie/X